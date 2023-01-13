James Vowles: Williams appoint former Mercedes strategy chief as team principal ahead of 2023 Formula 1 season

James Vowles (L) has been a key part of Lewis Hamilton's success with Mercedes

Williams have appointed former Mercedes strategy director James Vowles as their new team principal ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who stepped down as Williams chief executive and team principal in December after two years at the helm.

The 43-year-old will officially join Williams on February 20, after being released from his contract by Mercedes, with whom he won eight constructors' titles having been with the team since their inception in 2010.

"I cannot wait to start with Williams Racing," Vowles said. "It's an honour to join a team with such an incredibly rich heritage. The team is an icon of our sport, one I greatly respect, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.

"Williams Racing have placed their faith and trust in me, and I will do the same in return. The team has tremendous potential, and our journey together starts in a matter of weeks."

Williams, who have finished bottom of the constructors' standings in four of the last five seasons, have yet to announce a replacement for technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison, who also departed in December. Vowles also said that the team has no immediate plans to fill the chief executive position that Capito had also held.

Vowles began his F1 career with British American Racing and remained with the team as it became Honda and then Brawn, the latter achieving a championship double in 2009 as Jenson Button sealed his sole title.

When the team was bought and re-branded by Mercedes in 2010, Vowles was retained and occupied key engineering and strategy roles during Lewis Hamilton's five championship-winning seasons, along with one for Nico Rosberg.

"Mercedes have been hugely supportive on my journey, and we part on excellent terms after over 20 years of working in Brackley," Vowles added.

"I am grateful for everything Toto (Wolff) and the team have provided, and it has been such a special experience to journey together through failure and success."

Vowles' move to Williams maintains strong links between the two teams, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff having been a former owner and director of the British team, and Silver Arrows driver George Russell having spent three years at Williams before partnering Hamilton for the first time last season.

"James has been a highly valued member of our team in his role as motorsport strategy director, playing an integral part in our success in recent years," Wolff said.

"Having worked with him since I first joined the team in 2013, I know how diligent, capable and talented he is and have taken great satisfaction from watching James develop and grow over the past decade.

"While we are naturally sad to be saying goodbye to such a capable member of the team, I have no doubts whatsoever that he has all the necessary skills to become a fantastic team principal in Formula 1.

"We wish him every success and are delighted that he will take this next step in his career with Williams, a strong technical partner of ours and one that has a place close to my own heart."

The British team have already confirmed a February 6 launch date for their 2023 car, which will be driven by American rookie Logan Sargeant, who has joined the team to partner Alex Albon.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain from February 23-25, with the opening Grand Prix of the season following at the same venue on March 5.

Williams were bought by Dorilton Capital in 2020, with the new owners hoping to return the team to contention.

"We are delighted to welcome James to Williams Racing," Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage said.

"He is one of the most highly-respected talents in Formula 1 and will bring performance. He has been a key part of some of the most impressive feats in the sport over the past 15 years.

"As we continue our relentless pursuit for results, we believe that the appointment of James reinforces our dedication to ensuring we have energetic, experienced, and strong leadership as we move into the next phase of transforming Williams Racing."