Michael Andretti slams Formula 1 'greed' amid Cadillac entry row, McLaren and Alpine are 'allies'

Michael Andretti, father Mario Andretti, and McLaren CEO Zak Brown together at the US Grand Prix

Michael Andretti has hit out at Formula 1 teams for not welcoming his bid to join the grid with Cadillac, insisting their resistance is "all about greed" and "not looking at what is best" for the sport.

Andretti, who was the last American to score points in F1 and is now a successful team owner, has taken a big and long-awaited step towards getting on the grid after securing a partnership with General Motors and luxury brand Cadillac, with the aim of competing by 2026 at the latest.

However there is significant opposition to the planned 'all-American' entry due to the dilution of prize money it would bring.

"It's all about money," Andretti told Forbes. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well.

"It's all about greed and looking at themselves and not looking at what is best for the overall growth of the series."

Andretti Cadillac Racing are attempting to join the F1 grid

Andretti has been insistent that the tie-up with General Motors - which brings together one of America's most successful motorsport teams and biggest car company - means his team would bring enough money to F1 that dilution wouldn't be an issue.

"We check all the boxes," he said. "The only box we didn't have checked when we were working on our entry was, we didn't have an OEM behind us, but now we have GM and Cadillac behind us. They are going to bring a lot to the party to help us get a race car on track. We are very bullish at this moment.

"There is still a long way to go, and we are willing to follow every procedure that needs to be done. We are in a good position for it."

'Not surprised' by opposition' | 'McLaren and Alpine alllies'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is supporting Andretti's bid and reiterated his stance on social media at the weekend, while also hitting out at opposition despite there being no public record of it. To complicate matters, F1 have been far more wary of the FIA in their statements.

"I'm not surprised," Andretti added. "In Formula 1, the owners look out for themselves; not what is best for the series. That is the difference between President Mohammed's position and the team owner's position. President Mohammed is looking out for the future of the sport.

"Mohammed gets it. He's a racer and he understand the series needs to have one or two more teams. It is an FIA championship, and it holds most of the cards to get the expression of interest going."

Andretti said he has support, though, from existing teams McLaren and Renault-owned Alpine.

He insists rumours that this is because his team would have Renault engines is "not true".

"Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] wants to do whatever he can to help us get there and so has Alpine as well," Andretti explained. "Zak Brown and Alpine are two very good allies. Zak has been very supportive.

"Zak has been a great friend and ally. He gives me advice and is there to help. We help each other. I've been helping him a lot when he came to IndyCar racing. It's a friendship that works both ways."

F1 say that there are several teams interested in joining the sport, and that a proposed new entry needs approval from themselves and governing body FIA and would likely not be possible until 2026.