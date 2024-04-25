British GT Silverstone 500 live on Sky Sports F1: Sky Tempesta Racing aim for glory in new Ferrari

Sky Tempesta Racing will race on home soil for the first time in 2024 in their new Ferrari car in British GT's Silverstone 500, live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

The team are returning to British GT's showpiece event at the home of British motorsport and will race their all-new Ferrari 296 GT3.

This year, Sky Tempesta Racing have swapped McLaren for Ferrari machinery with their entry being overseen by the latter's prestigious AF Corse factory sportscar squad.

It will be the first time since 2020 that Ferrari have featured in the top class of the Silverstone 500 field.

Sky Tempesta and driver Chris Froggatt missed out on victory in last season's Silver-Am British GT standings by a single point, and are hopeful of a competitive weekend as they chase class honours at Silverstone.

"I'm very happy to be back in the British GT paddock, and especially at my favourite British circuit," said Froggatt, who is joined by new team-mate Alexander West.

"And I am also looking forward to sharing the 296 GT3 with Alex, who was on the opposite side of our British GT garage last year.

"I feel like we have a good foundation from which we can challenge the other Silver-Am crews."

Sky Tempesta arrive at Silverstone after finishing fourth in class in the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe at France's Paul Ricard at the start of April.

"It is great being back in British GT for my favourite race of the season at Silverstone," said West. "Having previously raced the fantastic 488 GT3 I am really looking forward to trying the latest Ferrari with Sky Tempesta."

There are more than 40 entries across the GT3 and GT4 classes for the showpiece weekend, the third round of the 2024 British GT campaign, with supercars from manufacturers including Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren.

Sky Sports F1 is airing live coverage of both Saturday's qualifying session and Sunday's three-hour race.

Live British GT Championship Sunday 28th April 12:00pm

When to watch the Silverstone 500 live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday April 27

3.50pm: Qualifying

Sunday April 28

12pm: Race Day

