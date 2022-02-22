Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion signs for Jenner Racing team ahead of new campaign

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will be aiming to land a hat-trick of W Series titles after joining Jenner Racing team.

The Brit is the current champion of the international single-seater motor racing series having won six races and finished on the podium in all except two of her 14 starts over the past two seasons.

She will now go for a landmark hat-trick of titles in the colours of the newly-formed Jenner Racing team, working alongside team principal and former racing driver and Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner, the former racing driver and Olympic champion, has launched a new team - Jenner Racing - which will compete in the third season of the W Series in 2022

"I am really excited to be returning to W Series to defend my title," said Chadwick. "To be asked to return by Jenner Racing was an opportunity I didn't think twice about.

"Together, we are focused on doing all we can to win title number three. I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing. I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally.

"This is a big development year for me. I have plans to run a supporting racing programme and I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2.

"But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits is a key step on my journey towards competing in F1."

The W Series will be supporting races at eight F1 Grand Prix weekends this year - starting in Miami in May.

Chadwick, 23, will also work closely with the Williams team at F1 race weekends.