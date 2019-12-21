WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and Baron Corbin target The Fiend

Baron Corbin, The Miz and Daniel Bryan are all pursuing The Fiend's Universal title

Daniel Bryan has been joined by two rivals in his pursuit of Bray Wyatt and the trio will clash next week.

Bryan opened Friday night's SmackDown with the message that Wyatt - who he says has returned him to his former persona as the leader of the Yes! movement - remains very much in his sights.

But he is not alone. The Miz also wants a piece of the Universal champion for his macabre invasion of the Miz family home - which saw his daughter Monroe playing with a miniature Fiend replica.

Baron Corbin also wants a piece of the action and made a valid point that by beating Roman Reigns at TLC he should be considered one of the top contenders on the blue brand.

The trio will all throw down next week in a triple threat match in which the winner will go on to face The Fiend for the title at the Royal Rumble.

Sasha Banks and Bayley continue to trample the SmackDown women's division

Did Banks cross a line?

Sasha Banks and Bayley find themselves fighting on two fronts at the moment and while the latter has potentially put her mini-feud with Dana Brooke to bed, the Boss has possibly only worsened the situation with Lacey Evans.

Bayley successfully saw off the challenge of Brooke with the Rose Plant but Banks' match with Evans was much less straightforward, ending in a double countout.

The result only tells half of the story there - the pair were both counted out because Banks was taunting Evans' daughter mid-beatdown, a course of action which is likely to lead to further enmity between the pair.