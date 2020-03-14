Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith win big at British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards

The BEDSAs is a a celebration of excellence within the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in sport

Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith have been recognised for their achievements at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA).

Archer was named the Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year 2020 after being pivotal to England's 2019 Cricket World Cup victory; having overcome many obstacles to enter into the elite level of the game.

Jofra Archer bowled the dramatic super over in the England World Cup final win over New Zealand

On his award Jofra said: "I'm so honoured to have been awarded Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year, with the World Cup victory in cricket I feel equality and diversity in sport is the only way forward.

"The work Sporting Equals has done and continues to do for diversity and equality is truly amazing, a great organisation and I'm really grateful to be part of that legacy."

Chief Executive of Sporting Equals, Arun Kang, said: "Being of Barbadian descent Jofra is one of a few elite African Caribbean British cricketers and as such he acts as a role model and source of inspiration for many BAME individuals who have aspirations to become key active members of our sporting community."

Dina Asher-Smith is the first British athlete to win three medals at a single Athletics World Championship

Asher-Smith picked up the award for the British Army Sportswoman of the Year 2020, after collecting a historic hat-trick at the World Athletics Championships in October, winning gold in the 100m and 200m, and silver in the 4x100m relay along with Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita.

She also became the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships.

Former British sprinter and hurdler Kriss Akabusi MBE won the Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to athletics and race equality.

BEDSA 2020 winners in full:

The UK Sport Inspirational Performance of the Year

Sannah Ahmed



Sport England Community Sports Project of the Year

Khalsa Football Federation & Panjab FA



Youth Sport Trust Young Sports Person of the Year

Rohan Bhuhi



The City Livery Unsung Champion

Gian Singh Cheema



England Athletics Coach of the Year Award

Paula Dunn MBE



British Army Sportswoman

Dina Asher-Smith



Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year Award

Jofra Archer



LTA Community Tennis Project of the Year

Pro Touch SA



The Sky Media Lifetime Achievement Award

Kriss Akabusi MBE