More Sports News

Home

Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith win big at British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards

Kriss Akabusi MBE won the Sky Media Lifetime Achievement Award

Last Updated: 14/03/20 9:31pm

The BEDSAs is a a celebration of excellence within the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in sport
The BEDSAs is a a celebration of excellence within the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in sport

Jofra Archer and Dina Asher-Smith have been recognised for their achievements at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSA).

The BEDSAs is a celebration of excellence within the black, Asian and minority ethnic community in sport

Archer was named the Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year 2020 after being pivotal to England's 2019 Cricket World Cup victory; having overcome many obstacles to enter into the elite level of the game.

Jofra Archer bowled the dramatic super over in the England World Cup final win over New Zealand
Jofra Archer bowled the dramatic super over in the England World Cup final win over New Zealand

On his award Jofra said: "I'm so honoured to have been awarded Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year, with the World Cup victory in cricket I feel equality and diversity in sport is the only way forward.

"The work Sporting Equals has done and continues to do for diversity and equality is truly amazing, a great organisation and I'm really grateful to be part of that legacy."

Chief Executive of Sporting Equals, Arun Kang, said: "Being of Barbadian descent Jofra is one of a few elite African Caribbean British cricketers and as such he acts as a role model and source of inspiration for many BAME individuals who have aspirations to become key active members of our sporting community."

Dina Asher-Smith is the first British athlete to win three medals at a single Athletics World Championship
Dina Asher-Smith is the first British athlete to win three medals at a single Athletics World Championship

Asher-Smith picked up the award for the British Army Sportswoman of the Year 2020, after collecting a historic hat-trick at the World Athletics Championships in October, winning gold in the 100m and 200m, and silver in the 4x100m relay along with Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita.

She also became the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships.

Also See:

Former British sprinter and hurdler Kriss Akabusi MBE won the Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to athletics and race equality.

BEDSA 2020 winners in full:

The UK Sport Inspirational Performance of the Year
Sannah Ahmed

Sport England Community Sports Project of the Year
Khalsa Football Federation & Panjab FA

Youth Sport Trust Young Sports Person of the Year
Rohan Bhuhi

The City Livery Unsung Champion
Gian Singh Cheema

England Athletics Coach of the Year Award
Paula Dunn MBE

British Army Sportswoman
Dina Asher-Smith

Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year Award
Jofra Archer

LTA Community Tennis Project of the Year
Pro Touch SA

The Sky Media Lifetime Achievement Award
Kriss Akabusi MBE

Super 6: City to cruise past Burnley?

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to win £250k for free on Saturday. Entries by 3:00pm.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK