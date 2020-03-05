London Football Awards: Tammy Abraham and Vivianne Miedema win Player of the Year prizes

Tammy Abraham landed an unprecedented double at the award ceremony in London

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema scooped the top prizes at the London Football Awards on Thursday.

Abraham landed a prestigious double after being named Premier League and Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old England international, who has scored 15 goals for the club to date this season, beat off competition from Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and last year's winner Heung-Min Son to claim the main prize, while he edged out team-mate, Mason Mount, to lift the junior award.

Vivianne Miedema was top scorer in the WSL last season and is currently joint-top of the current charts

Arsenal Women's Miedema won the Women's Player of the Year title for the second-successive year, after spearheading her club side to the Women's Super League title and leading the Netherlands to the 2019 Women's World Cup final.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank took the manager's prize in a field which also included Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson.

Ollie Watkins has scored 22 goals for Brentford in 37 appearances this season

Watford's Ben Foster was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Brentford won again as Ollie Watkins took home the EFL Player of the Year award.

There was special recognition too for QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand, who was honoured for his outstanding contribution to football in London.

Les Ferdinand is currently director of football at Championship club QPR

The former England frontman, who had spells with QPR, Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Reading and Watford during his playing career and has worked at Spurs and Rangers since his retirement, joins previous winners Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Arsene Wenger on the roll of honour.