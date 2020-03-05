London Football Awards: Tammy Abraham and Vivianne Miedema win Player of the Year prizes
Abraham becomes first player to win both Premier League and Young Player of the Year awards in same season; Miedema retains women's award
Last Updated: 05/03/20 11:17pm
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Arsenal Women's Vivianne Miedema scooped the top prizes at the London Football Awards on Thursday.
Abraham landed a prestigious double after being named Premier League and Young Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old England international, who has scored 15 goals for the club to date this season, beat off competition from Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and last year's winner Heung-Min Son to claim the main prize, while he edged out team-mate, Mason Mount, to lift the junior award.
Arsenal Women's Miedema won the Women's Player of the Year title for the second-successive year, after spearheading her club side to the Women's Super League title and leading the Netherlands to the 2019 Women's World Cup final.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank took the manager's prize in a field which also included Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson.
Watford's Ben Foster was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Brentford won again as Ollie Watkins took home the EFL Player of the Year award.
There was special recognition too for QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand, who was honoured for his outstanding contribution to football in London.
The former England frontman, who had spells with QPR, Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Reading and Watford during his playing career and has worked at Spurs and Rangers since his retirement, joins previous winners Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Arsene Wenger on the roll of honour.