Sky Sports wins Best Social Media Campaign for ‘Hate Won't Win’ at Broadcast Sports Awards

'Hate Won't Win' saw Sky Sports continue its commitment to making social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

Sky Sports won Best Social Media Campaign for ‘Hate Won’t Win’ as well as the top prize of the Sports Production Company of the Year at this year’s Broadcast Sports Awards.

Held annually, the Broadcast Sports Awards is a celebration of the outstanding sports production and sports broadcast achievements of the year with Sky Sports scooping six awards in total.

Beating ITV Sport and IMG Productions in the Sports Production Company of the Year, Sky Sports was deemed as the broadcaster that had 'truly excelled' over the last 12 months.

It has since used its online platforms and their reach, influence and voice to highlight the scale of online hate and abuse and the damage that it can inflict upon people.

Exceptional, unique journalism that shines a light on social injustices and inequality in sport has also contributed to the campaign since its launch

Sky Sports has also used the campaign to challenge social media platforms and policymakers to make their platforms safer and more respectful

The broadcaster also scooped two awards for its The Hundred avatars for Sky Cricket - Best Sports Graphics for a Live Production and Best Use of Fan Engagement.

That was not the only cricket award presented to Sky Sports on the night, with Bryan Henderson and the Cricket Team picking up the Broadcast Sport Special Recognition Award.

There was also a win for Micah Richards: Tackling Racism Sky documentary in the Sports Documentary of the Year.