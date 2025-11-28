Slawn x Sky Sports: Win a limited collection shirt from the trailblazing artist and a month of free Sky Sports

Sky Sports is giving 200 fans the chance to secure a unique Slawn x Sky Sports shirt, with each winner getting access to a month of free Sky Sports via a one-time NOW TV code.

London-based artist Slawn has teamed up with Sky Sports to create the first-ever shirt to come with a month's free access to Sky Sports content, and it's sharper than a Peter Drury punchline!

A true collaboration of art, fashion and football, Sky Sports has partnered with the trailblazing creative to release a limited-collection of hand-sprayed shirts, true to Slawn's signature style, that bring streetwear swagger to the beautiful game.

The shirt has been created to celebrate the broadcasters' enhanced live festive sport line-up for 2025, which includes over 200 live football matches across the Premier League, WSL, EFL and SPFL between December 1 2025 to January 3 2026.

The shirts can be grabbed on a first-come, first-served basis at designated drop locations to be announced across London and Birmingham on November 29 and 30.

Fans can follow #SkySportsDrop across Sky Sports and Slawn's channels as the hunt begins, with the drop locations set to be teased via content featuring Sky Sports football experts Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge.

Slawn said: "I wanted to bring my art out of the gallery and onto the streets, straight into the fabric of football fandom and I can't wait to see how fans turn every find into a story worth sharing."

The partnership sees Sky Sports heritage meet next-gen creativity through Slawn, whose art captures the energy of the stands and brings it to the football community.

Micah Richards, football expert at Sky Sports, said: "These days, football and fashion have joined forces - the two move together as one and this collab really nails that crossover.

"Sky Sports has always sat at the heart of football, and Slawn brings a raw creativity and chaos that makes it all come alive. I love it."

Fans can enjoy more games than ever on Sky Sports over the festive period, including the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle, a bumper Boxing Day fixture list from the EFL and action from the WSL as Arsenal take on Liverpool Women.