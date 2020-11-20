Safer Gambling Week: British and Gaming Council chair says gambling industry 'committed' to campaign

2:32 Brigid Simmonds, chair of the British and Gaming Council, explains how sport is raising awareness of Safer Gambling Week and says the gambling industry has 'safer gambling at the heart of everything they do' Brigid Simmonds, chair of the British and Gaming Council, explains how sport is raising awareness of Safer Gambling Week and says the gambling industry has 'safer gambling at the heart of everything they do'

Brigid Simmonds, chair of the British and Gaming Council, says the gambling industry has "safer gambling at the heart of everything they do" as sport prepares to raise awareness of Safer Gambling Week this weekend.

Safer Gambling Week, an industry-led campaign taking place from November 19-25 to promote safer gambling, is led by the Betting and Gaming Council, Bingo Association and the British Amusement Catering Trade Association and supported by more than 200 organisations.

In sport - which the gambling industry invests heavily in - Ascot Racecourse is supporting Safer Gambling Week by renaming its opening race on Friday after the initiative, while many football clubs will showcase the campaign's logo within their stadiums.

Ascot Racecourse is supporting Safer Gambling Week by renaming its opening race on Friday after the campaign

Simmonds, chair of the Betting and Gaming Council, told Sky Sports Racing on Friday: "We've got some great awareness which is going on over the weekend.

"Every football club that's part of the EFL - sponsored by Sky Bet - are going to have Safer Gambling Week branding at all their matches.

"It's going to be on their boards around the grounds, it's going to be in programmes and in fact, if you're watching Everton against Fulham on Sunday, BetVictor are replacing their names on the shirts with Safer Gambling Week."

Simmonds: Gambling industry 'absolutely committed'

The Betting and Gaming Council works closely with the Gambling Commission - the country's regulatory body for gambling.

The Betting and Gaming Council's aim is to ensure an "enjoyable, fair and safe betting and gaming experience" for all their customers, and Simmonds says the industry is completely devoted to supporting Safer Gambling Week.

Safer Gambling Week is an industry-led campaign taking place from November 19-25 to promote safer gambling

"We bring together remote gambling, the betting shops, casinos, and the bingo industry," Simmonds said.

"All our members are absolutely committed to this. They have safer gambling at the heart of everything they do.

"In the past year we've introduced everything from advertising restrictions to whistle-to-whistle bans, so you now don't see advertising on television five minutes before or five minutes after and that's seen a 97 per cent reduction in advertisements seen by young people.

"We've made changes to our customer codes to make sure you can't gamble under 25 without really specific information. We're also making changes to game design.

"We're about to go into a gambling review by the government which we welcome and we will be building on these changes."

'Government action must be evidence-based'

A government review is ongoing about gambling advertising in sport. In July, the House of Lords published a report that made more than 50 recommendations "to address the misery that a gambling addiction can visit on individuals and their families and friends."

There has been a considerable level of investment in sport from the gambling industry and while Simmonds welcomes the review, she says any action taken must be "evidence-based".

1:03 Safer Gambling Week: How to bet safely Safer Gambling Week: How to bet safely

"We're having regular discussions with government and have been absolutely clear that any review of the Gambling Act has to be proportionate," Simmonds said.

"We need to make sure that it is evidence-based, and we make sure that the voice of the consumer is heard as part of this review.

"We need to be really careful that we don't do what other countries in Europe have done where they're over-regulated and therefore, the number of people who are gambling on regulated sites drops.

"We're an important industry. We put £350m into racing every year and we put £30m into sport."

QPR & Notts Forest shirts to feature YGAM logo

QPR will wear the logo of YGAM on their shirts this weekend to promote Safer Gambling Week after Football Index donated their sponsorship

The British and Gaming Council work in tandem with the Young Gamers and Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM) in order to educate young people about safer gambling.

In the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, QPR will wear the logo of YGAM on special edition shirts during their match with Watford to promote Safer Gambling Week.

The move comes after QPR's principal shirt sponsors Football Index donated their sponsorship, and they will also be contributing £5,000 to YGAM to further support their work.

Nottingham Forest, who are also sponsored by Football Index, will also wear special shirts for their game with Bournemouth on November 24.

Football Index, the main shirt sponsor for both QPR and Nottingham Forest this season, is hoping the new initiative will help trigger a conversation about safer gambling and help YGAM reach more football fans.

As Safer Gambling Week gets underway, Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson answers some key questions as the gambling industry promotes more conversations in sport...