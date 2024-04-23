Noah Lyles: Sprinter to headline 100m in London's Diamond League event ahead of Paris Olympics

Six-time world champion sprinter Noah Lyles has confirmed he will feature in the Wanda Diamond League series event in London this summer ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Lyles will feature in the men's 100m on Saturday July 20 at the London Stadium as part of the London Athletic Meet, the last major sporting competition before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics takes place the following Friday.

The American won three gold medals at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, making it a clean sweep in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, with Lyles relishing the opportunity to return to London to prepare for the Olympics.

Image: Lyles was the dominant force in the sprinting events during last year's World Athletics Championships

"Last year was my first time competing in London and to run such a fast time was a great experience," Lyles said. "The atmosphere in the London Stadium was incredible and I could feel the energy coming from the crowd.

"I always want to give something special to all those who come out to see us, and I look forward to doing that at this year's Diamond League event in July."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lyles returns to the London Stadium after running one of the quickest 200m in history at the event last year, when he clocked 19.47. The time was the quickest in 2023 and set him up for his trio of world titles the following month.

"We are really excited to be announcing one of the world's best athletes for the London Athletics Meet with just under three months to go," said Cherry Alexander, strategic lead for major events at UK Athletics.

Image: Christian Coleman pipped Lyles to 60m gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships earlier this year

"Noah has established himself as one of the greatest sprinters in the history of the sport, and after his stunning 200m performance at the London Stadium last year, we are delighted to be welcoming him back to contest the 100m, just a matter of days before the Olympic Games gets under way."

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11, with the athletics starting on August 1.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.