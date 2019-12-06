Rainbow Laces: Jamie Redknapp takes on racing driver Charlie Martin in 'I'm Game'

12:28 In the fifth episode of 'I'm Game', Jamie Redknapp takes on Charlie Martin at Silverstone and learns more about her story of being a racing driver who's transgender In the fifth episode of 'I'm Game', Jamie Redknapp takes on Charlie Martin at Silverstone and learns more about her story of being a racing driver who's transgender

As a team captain on Sky's A League Of Their Own, Jamie Redknapp is no stranger to a sports challenge.

However, there was an additional learning curve element in store when the Sky Sports football pundit and former Liverpool and England midfielder was taken to Silverstone for episode five of 'I'm Game', the new series in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Host Mark McAdam introduces Jamie to Charlie Martin, the racing driver blazing a unique trail in endurance motorsport, and sets up a duel on the drift circuit at the famous racetrack.

Make sure you tune into @SkySports today, I'm teaching Jamie Redknapp to drift for #ImGame 🏎💨➰➰🤘🏼

Huge thanks to Jamie & @markmcadamtv, we had blast!

Feeling proud to share my journey & help improve trans awareness as part of @stonewalluk #RainbowLaces 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/V6B2dL2LVu — Charlie Martin (@GoCharlieM) December 6, 2019

Charlie is one of Stonewall's new Sport Champions and among her ambitions is to become the first driver who is transgender to compete at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

The day begins with Jamie getting some driving tips from Charlie and resident instructor Sam about how to handle the Caterham Supersport, and what to do if the steering wheel comes off!

Jamie also gets the opportunity to learn more about Charlie's journey in motorsport and what helped her gain the confidence to be herself and follow her sporting dream.

"These days, I never get nervous about telling people that I'm trans, or people meeting me and knowing that I'm trans," says Charlie.

"Going through the process of the last seven or eight years, it's made me so much more confident. I just feel a lot stronger than I ever did when I wasn't living as the real me."

Jamie and Charlie took time out to sit down for a cuppa and a chat

In a conversation with Jamie and Mark, Charlie also discusses the darkest moment in her life - the fear that gripped her when she was struggling the most with her gender identity, and which led to her contemplating suicide.

She also describes returning to the paddock and the sport she loves, having given it up while transitioning. "I went back purely to test the water. It was terrifying. But four or five of my friends made a big deal about welcoming me back.

"That gesture of love and support from them at that moment meant the world to me."

Jamie pulled off an unexpected 'trick shot' as he slid his Caterham around the circuit!

After a good chat and a cuppa, it's time for Charlie and Jamie to go head to head on the track in a best-of-three series around the cones. Could there be an upset in store?

There's also the added bonus of something special from Jamie that Silverstone pro Sam says he's never seen in 20 years of instructing!

There's also the added bonus of something special from Jamie that Silverstone pro Sam says he's never seen in 20 years of instructing!

Sky offers support for our viewers on a broad range of topics, including feelings of distress and despair, and gender identity. Find out more here.

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and runs until December 9.

Contact us if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport.