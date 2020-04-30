Captain Tom Moore: Cricket and F1 stars send 100th birthday wishes

2:07 Sky Sports and England cricketers pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore as he celebrates his 100th birthday Sky Sports and England cricketers pay tribute to Captain Tom Moore as he celebrates his 100th birthday

Sports stars have wished Captain Tom Moore a happy birthday as the war veteran and fundraising hero turns 100.

Captain Moore raised more than £29m for the NHS following a challenge he set to walk 100 lengths of his back garden before his birthday.

He completed the challenge on April 16 and has become an inspirational figure since. He has even shot to the top of Britain's music charts with a rendition of the sporting anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

'Captain Tom', who is an avid cricket and motor racing fan, will receive a telegram from the queen and special birthday wishes from the nation including from cricket and Formula One stars.

England Test captain Joe Root said: "Captain Tom Moore, I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. The amount of money is just staggering. It's phenomenal and you are a credit to this nation."

Captain Tom Moore has raised more than £29m for the NHS

Ben Stokes said: "I hope I am moving just as well as you at 50 never mind 100. Keep up all the great work mate and you should be seriously proud of what you have done. Brilliant."

James Anderson said: "You really are an inspiration to everyone. I also want to wish you a very happy 100th birthday."

England women's team captain Heather Knight said: "Thank you so much for the amazing thing you have done for the NHS and inspiring this country. You have shown what it is all about to be British and you should be very proud."

Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow also left messages for the centurion in the video above, while the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that Captain Moore will be invited to address the men's team at a future Test.

An ECB spokesperson confirmed: "The England cricket teams are in awe of him, his humility and the unprecedented fundraising he has achieved over the past few weeks.

"Once cricket returns and spectators can watch the England teams play again, we will formally invite Captain Tom to come and meet the team and be our honorary guest.

"The England Test captain Joe Root has confirmed directly with Captain Moore and his family that he can address the team personally in the dressing room before a Test match. It would be one of the greatest honours bestowed on the team to hear directly from him. We cannot wait for that day."

F1 drivers, team principals and administrators all sent tributes; Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz Jr, Lance Stroll and Christian Horner among them.

Valtteri Bottas (middle) led tributes from F1 drivers

McLaren driver Lando Norris invited 'Captain Tom' to a tour of the team's headquarters on a video call last week.

Mercedes driver Bottas said: "Hello, Captain Tom. It's Valtteri here. And I just want to wish you happy birthday. It's a big number, one hundred, so massive respect for that, getting there and all healthy and you've done so much good for the charity and raising so much money for NHS.

"So really proud of you. And just enjoy the day. Make sure you get spoiled and all the best for the future. Thank you for everything. Take care."

Red Bull Team Principal Horner added: "Captain Tom, I just want to say a very, very happy birthday and congratulations on reaching your century from everybody at Red Bull Racing.

"Everybody is incredibly proud of everything that you've done for the NHS. The amount of money, the millions and millions of pounds you've raised. And on top of that, you're a rock star with a number one record as well. So have a great day and congratulations and happy birthday from everybody at Red Bull."