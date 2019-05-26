President Donald Trump presents trophy to top sumo wrestler

1:08 President Donald Trump visited a sumo tournament in Tokyo as part of his state visit to Japan. President Donald Trump visited a sumo tournament in Tokyo as part of his state visit to Japan.

President Donald Trump is regularly seen on the golf course - but is he considering trying his hand at a new sport?

Trump is on a four-day state visit to Japan and he joined an estimated 11,500 fans at Ryogoju Kokugiak Stadium to watch one of the country's most treasured cultural events.

At the end, Trump stepped into the ring and presented the eagle-topped "President's Cup" to champion wrestler Asanoyama.

Following the event, Trump said he always wanted to see sumo wrestling and that it was an "incredible evening".

He added: "That was something to see, these great athletes."

Tonight in Tokyo, Japan at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, it was my great honor to present the first-ever U.S. President’s Cup to Sumo Grand Champion Asanoyama. Congratulations! A great time had by all, thank you @AbeShinzo!! pic.twitter.com/nwwxJl6KXH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Trump was joined at the event by First Lady Melania Trump, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie.

Earlier Trump and Abe played 16 holes of golf at the Mobara Country Club, joined by Japanese professional golfer Isao Aoki.

On Monday, Trump will receive the honour of being the first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended to the throne earlier this month.

Meanwhile, click on the video link above to see how America's 45th president got on at the sumo wrestling!