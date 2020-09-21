Freya Anderson says Olympics postponement could work in her favour

Freya Anderson is hoping to make a big impact at next year's Olympics

British freestyle swimmer Freya Anderson insists the Olympics being postponed by a year could actually work in her favour.

The 19 year-old Sky scholar, who is 6ft, 3in, is training around the clock in preparation for what will be her first games.

She told Sky Sports News: ﻿"Maybe this year would have been a bit too soon to be at my best I think.

"An extra year will definitely do me good. A whole year of training, especially in this professional environment at Bath. I've got all the support. I've got a new coach, nutrition, physio. Everything is in one place".

Freya moved to her new training facility in Bath at the start of the lockdown, a massive change at a crucial point in her career.

Making friends in a new city is always difficult, let alone in the middle of a pandemic. But Freya insists training keeps her busy, as well as socialising with fellow swimmers. She shares a coach, a training lane and a flat with James Guy, who won two silver medals in Rio.

The 2020 Olympic Games were scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer, but have been moved to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic

She said: "We try not to talk just about swimming. We always like watching different series on Netflix, especially with covid.

"We probably talk about food the most, as all swimmers do...I think because we are always hungry. As soon as we finish a session, the first thing we will talk about is what we are having for dinner.

"You use so much energy in the pool. You can't wait to go home and refuel. I can cook a good carbonara. I would say that is probably my favourite. But usually during midweek training, it is boring things like chicken, rice and veggies, nothing exciting but it's all to get you in the right shape."

Freya trains 10 times a week in the pool, with Pilates on top of that. At the start of lockdown, things were tough. She moved back home with her parents and had a swimming pool with a pressure pump fitted in her back garden, so that she could keep training.

A view of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, where Anderson will aim to achieve success

Over the years swimming has helped to build up Freya's confidence, at a time when she had concerns about her appearance.



"I was always very insecure anyway, so anything anyone would say about my appearance," she said.

"Obviously I'm ginger, really tall and quite pale. So I was always very insecure about that. As I've got older the swimming has made me gain confidence. I'm finally starting to feel at home in my body I guess."

Freya's aim is to make the Olympic Games next year. Some have even compared her to Rebecca Adlington, who won two Olympic golds and two bronze medals.

Anderson's new coach, Dave McNulty, certainly gets his voice heard poolside. He is a charismatic Geordie, full of banter, and it is clear to see why the two get on so well.

He recalls how he encouraged Freya to spoil herself for lunch, ordering chips and a pulled pork burger, a strict one off and a rarity for any elite athlete.

When asked about Freya's potential, he said: "What I would say is the first thing the swimmer has to have is the talent and the skills.

"I think she has got that. My job now is to take her on that final structure of being a high-performance athlete. Hand on heart could she do it, absolutely."