England 7s can get to Tokyo Games through crowdfunding, says Alex Davis

Alex Davis in action for England Sevens

Former England 7s player Alex Davis says he is confident a crowdfunding initiative will get the team to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The RFU cut the men and women's sevens programmes last month to save money, so the players have begun fundraising to keep their Olympic dream alive.

They've set themselves an initial target of £85,000 - but having met with the RFU they estimate they will need £2m.

"The response so far has been amazing," Davis told Sky Sports News.

"We're confident as a players' group. It's a significant amount of money but we feel the sevens programme is a worthwhile cause - something the nation is passionate about and we're passionate about."

"We're trying to reach out as much as we can to high net-worth individuals, investment firms, sponsors, anyone with deep pockets willing to fund our programme and our dream to get to Tokyo next year."

"It's going to be tough - but everyone is getting stuck in.

Having lost his sevens contract, Davis has taken to gardening and coaching rugby to secure an income. He says the campaign is giving him a much-needed focus.

"For the time being the whole identity of being a rugby player doesn't exist anymore. So we're just trying to make the best of the situation.

"I've been helping out my elderly neighbour [with his gardening]. He's offered me some support. I've also reached out to my old school, QEH Bristol, who have invited me to do some coaching.

"There have been a few of us fortunate to get picked-up by 15-a-side clubs. But the majority, including myself, are finding other ways. Some of the guys have young families. Everyone's having to fend for themselves, which is tough."