Doubts over England sevens squads due to funding issues caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Dan Norton is one of the top performers for the England sevens team

The futures of England men's and women's rugby sevens sides are in serious doubt.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed to Sky Sports News it has told players they may not be offered new contracts when their current deals expire.

The RFU are in talks with UK Sport and World Rugby about how to fund the GB team in the build-up to and during the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Alex Davis in sevens action for England

If there are World Sevens events next season, players may be contracted differently.

The RFU is currently in a redundancy process, aiming to cut their workforce by 25 per cent, with their losses caused by the pandemic projected to be £107m.

The RFU said: "To ensure we have a sustainable RFU we have announced a proposal to reduce the number of roles across the organisation.

"We have also advised our Rugby Sevens Men's and Women's players that we may not be able to renew their contracts when they expire over the summer and are in discussion with UK Sport and World Rugby about this."