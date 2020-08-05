Premiership Rugby: Two positive coronavirus tests in latest round of testing

A Premiership Rugby player and a non-playing member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

There were 917 players and club staff tested on Monday - in what was the fifth week of testing ahead of this month's planned Premiership return.

The two positives were down from five last week.

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with Public Health England guidelines.

In week one of the testing programme at the start of July, there were 10 positives from 804 tests, followed by nine positives from 856 the following week.

Week three produced two positives from 896 tests, before there were five from 846 in week four (last week).

The Premiership season is due to resume a week on Friday, when Harlequins will play Sale Sharks at the Twickenham Stoop.

And the Premiership rugby final is scheduled for Saturday October 24.