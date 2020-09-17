Gallagher Premiership matches at Bath and Bristol selected for pilot test events

The announcement of the latest pilot test events comes after Gloucester hosted Harlequins on Monday night with fans in the stadium

The Gallagher Premiership games between Bath and Gloucester and Bristol Bears and Leicester have both been selected by the government as pilot test events.

The news follows Harlequins hosting Gallagher Premiership Rugby's first match with spectators on September 5, against Bath Rugby, and Gloucester hosting Harlequins on Monday night.

One thousand fans will be allowed to attend Bath vs Gloucester at The Rec on Tuesday, September 22 and Bristol Bears vs Leicester Tigers at Ashton Gate on Wednesday, September 30.

Both pilots will be carefully monitored by the DCMS and the Sports Ground Safety Authority to help inform future decisions on further relaxations of the rules and if spectators will be able to return to live sport from October 1.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "We are delighted that following the success of the first two 'pilot' matches at the Twickenham Stoop and Kingsholm, another two Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches have been given the green light from the government.

"This is testament to the magnificent job done by the teams at both Harlequins and Gloucester Rugby.

"We saw in those matches how important it is for spectators to be present at live sport and we value the trust that the government have placed in us for additional pilot games.

"The health and safety of everyone involved in Premiership Rugby is our only priority as we bring the sport back from Lockdown and that was evident at Kingsholm and the Twickenham Stoop. We are pleased to be able to look to build on that success."