Six nominated for Gallagher grassroots club of the season award

Gallagher have launched a public vote for its inaugural grassroots Rugby Club of the Season

Gallagher, the title partner of Premiership Rugby, has launched a public vote for its inaugural Rugby Club of the Season, with six grassroots clubs in the running for the award.

In November 2019, the search began to find local clubs that are making a significant contribution to their local community, on and off the pitch.

Particular focus was placed on how clubs are able to demonstrate their inclusivity in providing access to and opportunities across age, gender, ethnicity and ability, as well as the innovative ways in which they are increasing participation in the sport at grassroots level.

Each of the finalists are paired with a Gallagher Premiership Rugby club from their region and rugby fans up and down the country can now vote for their winner from the following six clubs:

Battersea Ironsides (Harlequins)

Erdington RFC (Wasps Rugby)

Haringey Rhinos Ladies (London Irish)

Kingsbridge RFC (Exeter Chiefs)

Longlevens RFC (Gloucester Rugby)

Trafford MV RFCC (Sale Sharks)

The winner of the inaugural Gallagher 'Rugby Club of the Season' award will be announced at an event at the end of the 2019/2020 season, with details confirmed in due course, while they will receive an enhanced Gilbert training kit bundle worth up to £2,000 and 100 tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.

NOMINATED CLUBS

Battersea Ironsides (Harlequins) - selected for its strong ethos of inclusivity across the South West London community including financial support to remove barriers that would otherwise prevent local young people participating; growing its ladies squad from zero to more than 70 in less than four years; and its rugby-based intervention work with prisons and young offenders' institutes, including encouraging players to get involved in coaching sessions at Wormwood Scrubs.

Erdington RFC (Wasps rugby) - chosen for its 'Changing Lives Through Rugby' initiative and impressive work in its inner city community, focusing the club's outreach on introducing rugby's core values to young people susceptible to getting involved in gang culture and knife crime; its development of a mental health assessment tool; and its diversity of growing squads - all from a standing start in 2016 after the club reformed following a major fire.

Haringey Rhinos Ladies (London Irish) - shortlisted for its inclusive ethos, bringing local women from all backgrounds together to play rugby and build their confidence; using recruitment drives at local universities and Inner Warrior training sessions as just two ways to attract and engage new members.

Kingsbridge RFC (Exeter Chiefs) - selected for its role as a genuine community hub in the South Hams area for members age four to 80, and its support of vulnerable members of the community with their physical, social and emotional wellbeing having adopted its mantra 'Our House is Your House'

Longlevens RFC (Gloucester Rugby) - chosen for its commitment to inclusivity and community within the sport through a highly successful mixed ability rugby project, which sees it provide weekly coaching sessions for young people from special education needs (SEN) schools in Gloucestershire and host an inaugural three-SEN-school tournament, which resulted in 50 new members.

Trafford MV RFFC (Sale Sharks) - shortlisted for its engagement with the local community and businesses, for launching one of the first walking rugby teams for over 50s, and for the strong mutually beneficial links it has built with local universities that is helping it fulfill its ambition to create a sustainable women's team.

Voting closes on September 13, and votes can be placed HERE.