LISTEN: Will Greenwood's Podcast

Listen to latest episode of Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-finals and Super Rugby AU final, plus all the latest rugby news from the club and international scenes...

In the latest episode of the Will Greenwood Podcast, our duo have plenty to get their teeth stuck into with a busy weekend ahead in store.

On Saturday at 10.15am, the final of Super Rugby AU takes place between the Brumbies and the Reds, live on Sky Sports Arena from 9.45am.

Our team delve into that, while also looking ahead to the weekend's four European Champions Cup quarter-finals, as the premier club competition in the northern hemisphere comes to a belated conclusion.

On Saturday, newly crowned Guinness PRO14 champions Leinster will host defending European Cup champions Saracens in a huge clash, while there's an all-French affair later in the day as Clermont and Racing 92 face off.

Then on Sunday, Toulouse play Ulster in France, before Exeter Chiefs host the Northampton Saints.

Greenwood and Cox run through all those games, plus all of the latest Premiership talking points and the hot topics doing the rounds in terms of international rugby too.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!