Sir Chris Hoy: Six-time Olympic gold medallist reveals he is receiving treatment for cancer

Sir Chris Hoy revealed he was diagnosed last year with cancer and is currently receiving treatment, including chemotherapy; Hoy won six Olympic gold medals and one silver during his career representing Team GB

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy has said he is receiving treatment for cancer in a post on his Instagram account.

Hoy won gold medals in three consecutive Olympic games from 2004 to 2012, along with 11 world titles and two Commonwealth crowns, before announcing his retirement from track cycling in 2013.

The 47-year-old former track star said he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, saying it is "going really well" and that he currently feels "fine".

The post from Hoy said: "I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point.

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. While I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

Image: Sir Chris Hoy won three gold medals during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now. I'm optimistic, postive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful.

"As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine - I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

"It's an exciting year of work ahead, not least the Paris Olympics in July. I can't wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all."

Edinburgh-born Hoy took up cycling at the age of 14 and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at Sydney in 2000.

Hoy won his first Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Games in Athens and then catapulted himself into sporting legend by becoming the first Briton to win three golds in a single Games by taking a hat-trick of titles at Beijing 2008.

The Scot was knighted in the 2008 New Year Honours List after his Olympics success, then completed his legacy by winning two more golds in front of home fans at London 2012.

Charity the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) paid tribute to Sir Chris, who had been an ambassador for the charity since 2009 on Friday evening after hearing of the news.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: "We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family.

"We know Chris's commitment to the mental health cause remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working with him in the period ahead."