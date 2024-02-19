 Skip to content

Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson opt out of World Indoor Championships to focus on Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson have chosen to focus on their Olympic preparations; Scottish duo Josh Kerr and Laura Muir will compete at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow for Great Britain

Monday 19 February 2024 16:33, UK

Athletics, World Championships, 100m, Women, Semifinals, National Athletics Center: Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain in action. Photo by: Sven Hoppe/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Dina Asher-Smith is one of a number of athletes who have opted out of the World Indoor Championships to focus on their preparations for the Olympics this summer

Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among a group of Team GB athletes who have opted out of competing in the World Indoor Championships to focus on their preparations for the Olympics.

Other athletes who have chosen not to compete include Zharnel Hughes and Keely Hodgkinson as they focus on the
summer.

That leaves Josh Kerr and Laura Muir to top the bill in Great Britain's squad for the World Indoor Championships.

Laura Muir is amongst those who will compete in the World Indoor Championships
Image: Laura Muir is among those who will compete at the World Indoor Championships

World 1500m champion Kerr will race in the 3000m in Glasgow next month as he kicks off his own preparations for the Olympics in Paris this summer.

Fellow Scot Muir, who won 1500m silver at the Tokyo Games, will also run in the 3000m at the championships which run from March 1-3.

Molly Caudery (pole vault), Morgan Lake (high jump) and Jemma Reekie (800m) are also included in the squad.

Josh Kerr will take part in Glasgow and will run the 3,000m as his Olympics preparation ramps up
Image: Josh Kerr will take part in Glasgow and will run in the 3000m

Paula Dunn, Olympic head coach, said: "We are pleased to be announcing such a strong team and I am looking forward to seeing how the team perform on the world stage.

"We had a thrilling National Championships where athletes secured their places for the team in Scotland and it was fantastic to see a number of athletes stepping up when it counted.

"This is a really exciting squad that includes global medallists as well as athletes who will be hoping to make an impact on the world stage for the first time.

"Once World Athletics have finalised the final road to Glasgow rankings later this week, those athletes who have the required ranking and have met the UKA requirements outlined in the selection policy will be announced and we look forward to confirming our home championship team for next month."

The Great Britain and Northern Ireland team:

Women:

  • Georgia Bell - 1500m
  • Isabelle Boffey - 800m
  • Molly Caudery - Pole Vault
  • Morgan Lake - High Jump
  • Laura Muir - 3000m
  • Laviai Nielsen - 400m
  • Jemma Reekie - 800m
  • Cindy Sember - 60m Hurdles
  • Revee Walcott-Nolan - 1500m
  • 4x400m: Hannah Brier, Hannah Kelly, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, and Ama Pipi

Men:

  • Jeremiah Azu - 60m
  • Callum Elson - 1500m
  • Adam Fogg- 1500m
  • Josh Kerr - 3000m
  • David King - 60m Hurdles
  • Tade Ojora - 60m Hurdles

