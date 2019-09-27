Climber breaks record for ascent without safety gear

0:25 Watch Swiss climber Dani Arnold break the record for a free solo speed ascent of the Comici-Dimai route at Cima Grande in the Sexten Dolomites in Italy. Watch Swiss climber Dani Arnold break the record for a free solo speed ascent of the Comici-Dimai route at Cima Grande in the Sexten Dolomites in Italy.

A Swiss climber has set a new record for a solo speed ascent of the Comici-Dimai route at Cima Grande in the Sexten Dolomites mountain range in Italy.

Dani Arnold completed the 550-metre long, partly overhanging, mountain face in 46 minutes and 30 seconds, beating the previous best by almost 19 minutes.

The 35-year-old made the ascent without a rope, harnesses or other protective equipment and now holds the speed record on four of Europe's six major north faces.

The speed of the climb is made even more impressive when you consider it usually takes an experienced party six to seven hours.

"The old record was quite fast, one hour and five minutes, and to be honest I never thought that I can be that much faster," said Arnold.

"It took me 46 and a half minutes for these 550 metres and that's quite fast, yes.

"Just to have no backup it's serious and you really have to trust what you can, and this is amazing, you can't cheat and I really like that."