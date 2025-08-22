Join our beta programme to experience new features in the Sky Sports app first!

Join our beta programme to experience new features in the Sky Sports app first!

Be among the first to experience new features and improvements in the Sky Sports app by joining our beta programme!

What is the beta programme?

The beta programme allows users to experience new features first and get early access to improvements throughout the app.

Joining helps shape the future of the Sky Sports app and feedback enables us to refine and make improvements.

You will be able to try new things before anyone else as beta users get a first look at upcoming changes and enhancements!

You will be part of a limited group helping us test and improve the app experience.

It's easy to join, easy to leave and there's no commitment. It is just a chance to explore and contribute.

How do I join?

iOS Users

Install TestFlight on your iOS device. Go to: https://testflight.apple.com/join/r05IRSPx Tap Install to download the beta version of the Sky Sports app.

To share feedback, open the TestFlight app, select the Sky Sports app, and tap Send Feedback.

Android

Go to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.sportnews Scroll down to the Join the beta section and tap Join. Wait a few minutes, then check for updates. Install the latest update to access the beta version.

How do I leave?

We hope you enjoy testing the latest version, but if you decide to leave:

iOS Users

Open the TestFlight app. Scroll to the Sky Sports app and tap Stop Testing. To return to the public version: Open the App Store.

Search for Sky Sports.

Download and install the version available there.

Android