HYROX explained: What is it, how does it work, what is involved and why has the fitness competition become so popular?

HYROX is returning to the UK this weekend and it's back bigger than ever!

Some 40,000 participants are heading to London from December 4-7 to compete in the global fitness race, with events rapidly increasing in popularity over the past few years.

This season more than one million people are taking part - including Sky Sports' very own Gary Neville! We take a closer look at what is involved and why it has become one of the most popular ways to keep fit...

What is HYROX?

HYROX is a global indoor fitness race designed for all, with over 100 races taking place across the world this season.

All races follow EXACTLY the same format and see running combined with functional workout stations. Each race starts with a 1km run which is then followed by one functional movement, with the process repeated eight times but each functional movement different.

What is involved in a HYROX event?

A HYROX is certainly not for the faint-hearted! Each event offers its own unique challenge and will push the body in different ways. Each exercise is preceded by a 1km run and always follows the same order.

1,000-metre Ski Erg - A Ski Erg is a an indoor cardio machine that is essentially replicating the movement of cross-country skiing. It's a full body workout and athletes aren't allowed to continue until they've managed the distance!

50-metre Sled Push - It's exactly what is says on the tin: Pushing a sled 50 metres and harder than you may think!

50-metre Sled Pull - The glutes, back, and more will be put to the test when having to pull the sled back 50m

80-metre Burpee Broad Jump - Remember burpees in PE at school? Well they're back for this exercise, with the jumps at the end pushing you towards your finish line. It may take 40-60 jumps, or maybe more to complete the 80 metres required.

1,000-metre Row - The second half of the race starts with 1,000 metres on an indoor rowing machine. Again, you can't move on to the next stage until that has been completed.

200-metre Farmers Carry - The weight - or two kettlebells - you have to carry for this challenge is dependent on the HYROX category being entered, with the goal being to hold them, shopping carrier bag style, for 200 metres.

100-metre Sandbag Lunges - This is completing 100 metres of lunging with a weight on your back, with the weight of the sandbag dependent on the category you enter. It could be 10kg or as much as 30kg.

100-metre Wall Balls - A challenge that sounds simple but is actually a brutal way to finish, with each throw having to hit the centre of a designated target after completing a squat.

How long does it take?

Elite athletes can complete the course in under an hour. But for everybody else, it takes significantly longer.

There's no cut-off time. The average race time in the open section is around 90 minutes, but you're free to take it at your own pace!

Whose idea was it?

HYROX was only launched as recently as 2017 in Germany. It was founded by Christian Toetzke and Moritz Furste. Furste is a three-time Olympic medallist and world champion hockey player. He won gold with the German national team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Why is it so popular?

HYROX has exploded in popularity. There is a 100-per-cent year-on-year increase in participation. More than 1.3 million people are set to take part across over 100 events in the 2025/26 season. Tickets feel as hard to come by as ones for Glastonbury Festival!

The challenge gives professional athletes to everyday gym-goers their own race to train for. It attracts those with a competitive edge but a range of different categories aims to make it accessible for those with a varying degree of fitness.

There is no qualification required to enter. There is an open and a pro category which you can also compete as a pair in the doubles or as a relay team.

How can I sign up for HYROX?

There are events almost every weekend and in cities globally. You can find one to sign up for one on their 'Find My Race' section.