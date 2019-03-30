MMA: Brandon Girtz masters Saad Awad at Bellator 219

4:52 A recap of the main event match-up between Saad Awad and Brandon Girtz from Bellator 219 at Pechanga Resort Casino A recap of the main event match-up between Saad Awad and Brandon Girtz from Bellator 219 at Pechanga Resort Casino

Brandon Girtz turned back the clock to pick up a thrilling decision win over Saad Awad at Bellator 219 on Friday.

Girtz, who returned to action after 12 months out due to right shoulder reconstruction, went toe-to-toe with Awad for three full rounds before being given the unanimous decision at the Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California.

Former Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus made his first appearance since a motorcycle accident that threatened to end his career in December 2017.

He found a way to defeat Shane Kruchten with an emotional first-round submission win.

Andrey Koreshkov picked up a decision win over Mike Jasper, while Joe Schilling got the decision over Keith Berry.

Watch the best of the action from Girtz wild victory over Awad in the video at the top of the page...