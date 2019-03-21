WATCH: 24 hours with Max Whitlock

2:54 We spent the day with five-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock. We spent the day with five-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock.

On Saturday Max Whitlock will take to The O2 as the Superstars of Gymnastics arrive in London - we checked in with the Olympic gold medalist on preparations.

As well as sitting on the judging panel, Whitlock will also get the chance to display his skills live on Sky Sports in an event that spans two sessions - at 12.30pm and 6pm - and has no points code and is encouraged to be a more engaged and creative performance.

Led by US superstar Simon Biles, Whitlock joins fellow judges Amy Tinkler and Laurent Landi in casting their verdict over a list of performers encouraged to showcase the very best the sport has to offer.

We spent a day with the GB superstar as he puts the finishing touches to his routine and showed what goes into a two-time gold-medal winning performance.

Watch Superstars of Gymnastics on Saturday at 12.30pm and 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports Mix.