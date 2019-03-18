Max Whitlock and Simone Biles climb London's O2 ahead of Superstars of Gymnastics

0:50 Gymnasts Simone Biles and Max Whitlock climbed to the top of London's O2 ahead of their appearance at the Superstars of Gymnastics. Gymnasts Simone Biles and Max Whitlock climbed to the top of London's O2 ahead of their appearance at the Superstars of Gymnastics.

Gymnasts are used to being fearless as they flip, twist and tumble from their apparatus, but two of the sport's biggest stars faced a fear of a different kind on Monday as they scaled London's O2.

Simone Biles and Max Whitlock, who will feature in Superstars of Gymnastics on Saturday live on Sky Sports Mix, braved the cold and windy conditions above the arena to watch the sunset over the capital.

Whitlock even had the confidence to show off some of his skills, including an impressive-looking walking handstand and a perfectly executed back flip.

Saturday's event comes in two sessions - from 12.30pm and then 6.30pm - and you can watch both live on Sky Sports.

Biles and Whitlock will perform then join an all-star panel to judge the other routines.