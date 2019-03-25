WATCH: Superstars of Gymnastics

1:04 The best of the action from the Superstars of Gymnastics from the O2 The best of the action from the Superstars of Gymnastics from the O2

Gymnasts flossing and reading books, alongside the usual raft of vaults, somersaults and flips, the Superstars of Gymnastics delivered at The O2.

With 8,000 fans in attendance and the superstar pairing of Simone Biles and Max Whitlock among the judging panel - Saturday's line-up in London needed to bring their A-game.

And they did just that, with little in the way of rules and guidance, the gymnasts were encouraged to enjoy and express themselves while also entertaining the crowd and ponder when to play their golden buzzer.

That was all the excuse needed for Germany's Marcel Nguyen to break out the floss, but on the parallel bars and Canada's 2018 Commonwealth gold-medal winner Ellie Black to turn to Biles' autobiography 'Courage to Soar' for inspiration.

the pick of the action including a 'superman' twist to the vault