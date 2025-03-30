 Skip to content

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson win Great Britain's first world figure skating medal since Torvill and Dean

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson had finished fourth at the last two global championships but made the leap onto the podium with a historic bronze in Boston; Fear and Gibson have won Britain's first world medal in figure skating since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean 41 years ago

Sunday 30 March 2025 10:09, UK

Lilah FEAR and Lewis GIBSON of Great Britain perform during the free dance program in the ice dance at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, the United States of America, on March 29, 2025. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson medal in Boston

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have won Britain's first World Championship medal in ice dancing since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Fear and Gibson had finished fourth at the last two global championships but made the leap onto the podium with a historic bronze in Boston.

It ends a 41-year wait since Torvill and Dean won the last of their four successive world titles in 1984.

Fear and Gibson's total of 207.11 points after the rhythm and free dances was enough to put them ahead of Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

It ia a year until the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina in Italy - meet the pair that have a realistic chance of winning a medal in figure skating 41 years on from Torvill and Dean's stunning gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics

"I can't even describe my feelings, I'm still shaking," Fear told BBC Sport. "I'm in disbelief."

Gibson said: "It's a dream come true."

The pair are three-time medallists at European level having finished 10th at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

Also See:

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their third title in a row ahead of Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW