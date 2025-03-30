Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson win Great Britain's first world figure skating medal since Torvill and Dean
Sunday 30 March 2025 10:09, UK
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have won Britain's first World Championship medal in ice dancing since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
Fear and Gibson had finished fourth at the last two global championships but made the leap onto the podium with a historic bronze in Boston.
It ends a 41-year wait since Torvill and Dean won the last of their four successive world titles in 1984.
Fear and Gibson's total of 207.11 points after the rhythm and free dances was enough to put them ahead of Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri.
"I can't even describe my feelings, I'm still shaking," Fear told BBC Sport. "I'm in disbelief."
Gibson said: "It's a dream come true."
The pair are three-time medallists at European level having finished 10th at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.
Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their third title in a row ahead of Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.