BAME project 'Leaderboard Academy' set to improve representation in UK sport

Christine Ohuruogu says the Leaderboard Academy is a "great concept"

Sporting Equals have launched their 'Leaderboard Academy' project which aims to improve black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation in UK sport.

The Academy, in partnership with the University of Leicester, is designed to create a pool of BAME talent which is prepared to step into positions across the UK sport structure.

It is looking to develop coaches, ex-sportsmen and women, and others with a real passion for sport to have the skills to influence the boardrooms of sport.

Sporting Equals have been campaigning for diversity on boards since 2010 when they launched their first audit of boardrooms in sport.

There was only three per cent of BAME individuals in boardrooms at that time, but nearly a decade later, the number has only moved up by one per cent.

Arun Kang, CEO of Sporting Equals, said: "Presently, sport does not reflect the society we live in.

"Decisions about BAME and other equality groups are often made by elite groups that do not reflect diversity or inclusion.

"The result is a lack of diversity at all levels in sport. We are looking for passionate and talented BAME people to help change the face of British sport by joining the Leaderboard Academy.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for Sporting Equals and its partners to promote BAME talent and to make sports governance much more representative of the people who play and watch sport in this country."

Christine Ohuruogu MBE, a former world and Olympic 400m champion, added: "This is a great concept that could spark real change.

"Often individuals and athletes from BAME backgrounds find it hard to find a route into sports administration and leadership.

"Leaderboard can provide just the stepping stone needed to help direct talented people into new roles in sport."

The Leaderboard Academy is a project involving Sporting Equals and the University of Leicester. It includes three full-time training days on November 22, January 17 and January 18.

These days are delivered by academics, management, leadership and equality experts, as well as key figures in sport. They are followed by a series of online learning and networking events.

For a full application pack please email info@sportingequals.org.uk or call 0121 7771375.