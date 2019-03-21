Tayla Harris concerned for safety in Australian Rules football after online abuse

Tayla Harris, in action in action against Western Bulldogs, posted this picture on her social accounts after Australian media outlet 7AFL removed it

Aussie Rules footballer Tayla Harris says she is concerned for her safety in the sport and described the vile and abusive comments posted online to a picture of her kicking a ball during a match as “sexual abuse”.

Australia's Channel 7 initially posted the image - captioned "Photo of the year" - but took it down after "inappropriate and offensive" comments were made, before Harris re-posted the photo calling for the "animals" to think before making offensive remarks.

Here’s a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals. pic.twitter.com/68aBVVbTTj — Tayla Harris (@taylaharriss) March 19, 2019

Harris, who plays for Carlton Blues in the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) competition, has received widespread support from within the Australian Football League and leading female sportswomen but the 21-year-old fears she could now be targeted in person in the future.

"These people are behind screens now but no one's saying they aren't going to show up at the footy at the weekend," Harris said on Wednesday.

"I genuinely consider that they might show up at the footy. If they're thinking this way and able to write it down, what are they going to do when I'm on sideline meeting some kids - that's what I'm going to have to think about now. As much it shouldn't be the case at all, that's the reality of it."

We're sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message.



Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we'll work harder to ban trolls from our pages.



Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we'll continue to celebrate women's footy. pic.twitter.com/p24Ll08LRC — 7AFL (@7AFL) March 19, 2019

Harris, who also boxes professionally, has said she would not issue a complaint to police but hoped the widespread coverage of the incident would make abusers think twice.

"I'm fine with people commenting on and critiquing my football ... but its the comments that are severely inappropriate, comments that my family will read," she said.

"The support that has come from this has been phenomenal. I think that has shut down anyone who would have made a comment ... I hope they'd be thinking 'I've mucked up here' and hopefully they won't do it again."

Perhaps this is an issue that might even have to go further. Because if these people are saying things like this to someone they do not know on a public platform, what are they saying behind closed doors and what are they doing? Tayla Harris

Speaking to Australian radio on Wednesday Harris also called on social media companies to do more to take strong action against those guilty of abusive comments.

She said: "Perhaps this is an issue that might even have to go further. Because if these people are saying things like this to someone they do not know on a public platform, what are they saying behind closed doors and what are they doing?

"These people need to be called out by the AFL yes but also then taken further. Maybe this is the start of domestic violence; maybe this is the start of abuse.

Tayla Harris has urged social media companies to take strong action against those who make abusive comments

"The comments that I saw were sexual abuse - if you can call it that - because it was repulsive and it made me uncomfortable. As soon as I am uncomfortable with something like that [then] that is what I would consider as sexual abuse on social media.

"This needs to, whether it is Victoria Police or whoever needs to at least contact these people, [give] some sort of warning, delete their Facebook - something needs to happen."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the social media users who posted abusive comments to the photo of Harris as "cowardly grubs".

"I think they're grubs," he said. "I think they're cowardly grubs, who need to wake up to themselves.

"They're acting out some kind of hatred in a way that lessens them as people. We should give them no quarter and we should treat them as the grubs they are."