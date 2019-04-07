James Cracknell helps Cambridge beat Oxford in annual Boat Race

James Cracknell became the oldest winner of the Boat Race at the age of 46

Double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell helped Cambridge to win the annual Boat Race against Oxford on Sunday.

The 46-year-old, now a masters student at Peterhouse College, was part of the victorious crew in the historic race along the River Thames.

He is now the oldest-ever boat race winner - replacing the previous record holder, Andy Probert, who was 38 when he won as part of Cambridge's crew in 1992.

Speaking after the victory, Cracknell said: "On the start I thought 'I've missed this'.

"The first few minutes were great, but they just didn't drop. To be honest the endurance wasn't a problem.

"If I had any doubt it would have been my sprinting. I just made sure I stuck it in and hopefully we had enough in the bank."

Cambridge did the double as the women also won their race earlier in the afternoon.

Cambridge have now won three of the last four Boat Races against Oxford

It was the women's third successive victory, and the men's third victory in four years.

In the women's race, Cambridge were five lengths ahead at the end. The crew stormed into an early lead and refused to relent as they came through the course.

At the halfway point it looked as though they could have clocked a record time, but finished on 18m and 47s, about 14 seconds slower than the 2017 winning time.

In the men's, Cambridge won by one length. They completed the race in a time of 16m and 57s.