Batista and nWo to enter WWE Hall of Fame as part of 2020 class

Batista and the innovative nWo faction will be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame next year

Batista and nWo members "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman will be the first inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2020.

The inductions will be made at the ceremony in April, which is part of the company's annual WrestleMania weekend of festivities.

Batista is a six-time World Champion and had memorable rivalries with some of the biggest names in WWE history including John Cena, Triple H and The Undertaker.

'The Animal' was also a founding member of the revolutionary faction Evolution alongside Ric Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton and at this year's WrestleMania he competed for the final time against Triple H.

Outside of the ring, Batista has carved out a successful acting career, appearing in Spectre and Marvel's blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films.

One of the most innovative and controversial factions in sports entertainment history, the New World Order (nWo) captivated fans around the world and was crucial to the success of WCW during the historic Monday Night War.

With an innovative style and attitude, the nWo participated in memorable rivalries against some of the biggest names in WCW history, including Sting, Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger. With The nWo's induction, all four members will become two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

"Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. "It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."