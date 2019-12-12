Ronda Rousey: WWE doesn’t need me

Ronda Rousey was a big success in WWE but won't be returning to the ring any time soon

Ronda Rousey believes WWE’s women’s division is "better off without" her as the former Raw women’s champion’s hiatus continues.

Rousey has been absent from WWE since losing her championship to Becky Lynch in the historic all-women's main event of WrestleMania in April.

In those eight months out, she has prioritised spending time with her family and although there has been almost constant speculation about a return, Rousey does not believe her services are required at this time.

"The girls are doing amazing right now," she said in an interview with People magazine.

Rousey won the Raw women's title by beating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in 2018

"I really don't think that I'm that necessary in what's going on. I think they're crushing it and I really did want to bring a spotlight to what they're doing and let them stand in it.

"And I think it's kind of better, they're better off with me taking a step away right now, and kind of finding their stride without me."

The first major WWE event of 2020 will be the Royal Rumble, the typical starting points building towards the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

If Rousey is to be involved in next year's showpiece event in Tampa she will almost certainly have to feature at the Rumble, something which she admits is unlikely.

"I think I need to figure out a different way of doing it," she said. "To be able to not have to choose career over family or family over career and kind of find that happy medium.

"Right now, I think my family needs my undivided attention. I'm happy to give them that. But I'm trying to figure out a way or a system or somehow that I could give both my family and WWE the best of me and not be half in both."