WWE SmackDown: Final TLC plans to be made

The Miz's match against Bray Wyatt is one of only seven currently scheduled for TLC on Sunday

The finishing touches to Sunday night's TLC line-up will be made on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Only seven matches are currently scheduled for WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019 and the last one ever screened on Sky Sports Box Office.

As it stands, none of the company's singles titles will be on the line at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with neither The Fiend or Brock Lesnar scheduled to appear.

The Fiend's alter-ago (of sorts), Bray Wyatt, does have a match against The Miz and intriguingly the contest represents the first time Wyatt will compete in the ring since changing to the 'Firefly Fun House' character.

Whether that will transpire to be a straight one-against-one match remains to be seen, especially as Daniel Bryan has been absent from all WWE programming since falling victim to The Fiend a fortnight ago in a bizarre hair-pulling attack.

Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler showered Roman Reigns with dog food on last week's SmackDown

Roman Reigns will definitely be on SmackDown, where it is said he will be 'unchained' and pursuing vengeance against Baron Corbin for dousing him in dog food last week and ahead of their scheduled tables, ladders and chairs match on Sunday night.

The SmackDown tag titles will be on the line at TLC when The Revival, who won a fatal four-way qualifier on last week's show, attempt to reclaim the belts from The New Day.

But there are currently no plans for SmackDown women's champion Bayley to defend her crown on Sunday and a match will almost certainly be teed up tonight.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been involved in several confrontations with Lacey Evans, who could now challenge for the title

Bayley has wrestled on every pay-per-view of 2019, with the exception of those in Saudi Arabia, and needs one last appearance at TLC to complete a unique achievement.

Lacey Evans, who has been at war with the champion and her ally Sasha Banks in the past few weeks, would appear to be the favourite to take up the championship challenge.