WWE Raw: Rey Mysterio accepts Seth Rollins' challenge for United States title

Seth Rollins has his sights firmly set on Rey Mysterio's United States title

Rey Mysterio will defend his United States title against Seth Rollins on next week's Raw after accepting his challenge.

Mysterio had been scheduled to face the winner of a six-man gauntlet match which dominated last night's episode but saw several long-term grudges overtake pursuit of the gold.

Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth but then found himself beaten by Ricochet, who also took out Matt Hardy before losing to Humbero Carrillo.

That brought out the final gauntlet entrant, Andrade, but he only had eyes for punishing Carrillo, and did so with his trademark Hammerlock DDT onto the exposed concrete floor.

Andrade's contempt for Humbero Carrillo was laid bare once again on Raw

The champion Mysterio arrived to break up the beatdown but found himself on the wrong end of one from AoP, with Rollins putting the finishing touch on it with a Stomp.

Rollins did not continue the attack because he wants Mysterio fighting fit for a title match next week, a contest the high-flyer accepted.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles clashed in a battle between two veterans on last night's Raw

Orton-Styles war continues

AJ Styles dropped a grueling match to Randy Orton, but his OC colleagues stood tall in a post-match scrum that also roped in The Viking Raiders.

Orton had earlier pitched a perfect game by targeting Orton's leg but still sprang headlong into an RKO in the match's final moments when he got a little too emboldened by his own success.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson quickly rushed the ring to overwhelm the Apex Predator, and while The Vikings briefly evened the odds in a bid for retribution from earlier in the night, The OC rallied to take out the Raw tag team champions.

Bobby Lashley and Lana are now engaged to be married

Lana accepts Lashley's proposal

Bobby Lashley said that once he got past Rusev, he was going to propose to Lana, and that's exactly what he did. Having defeated Rusev in a tables match at TLC, Lashley got down on one knee and popped the question live on Raw.

Technically, it was Lana who produced the little black box, asking The All Mighty to ask her to marry him. And while Lashley briefly teased some dissent by saying he didn't like people telling him what to do, he gladly made an exception for Lana, getting down on one knee and giving The Ravishing Russian a truly heartfelt proposal.