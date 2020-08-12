Paris Marathon: Rescheduled event off due to coronavirus pandemic

The Paris Marathon had originally been rescheduled for November

The Paris Marathon which had been rescheduled for November has now been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.

The race was originally due to take place on April 5 but was postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has now been called off as organisers look ahead to 2021 instead.

"There will be great disappointment among those who have sacrificed time training for what had become an autumn marathon," a statement read.

"We will be working side by side with the city of Paris to put on a 2021 edition that brings together the most passionate runners on the most beautiful streets in the world."

The Berlin and New York marathons have also been cancelled while the London Marathon will go ahead in October but will only involve elite athletes.