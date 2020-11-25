News News

The 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season is The New Playing Field

What is Drone Racing? It recruits drone pilots from around the globe to compete on original courses. Two groups of six pilots compete during separate rounds of semi-finals, and the fastest three pilots from each group move on to the finals. Watch the action unfold on Sky Sports

DRL 2020 is The New Playing Field and will feature a new championship series, new pilots, and new ways to get involved.

This season, DRL owns the new reality - where there's no difference between the virtual and the real - testing the skills of digital athletes in a new era of sport.

A dozen elite pilots compete for the DRL Allianz World Champion title through 14 SIM events.

Racing takes place in the DRL SIM, an immersive drone racing video game, launching on XBOX on September 23rd for the first-time ever.

The best drone pilots in the world navigate custom, high-speed DRL Racer4 drones, flying First Person View (FPV) through complex, neon-bright tracks and capturing the most exhilarating racing content, creating the sensation that you're soaring from the drone's cockpit.

2020 DRL schedule

Level Episode On Sky Sports
Level 3 The Bridge 19 November
Level 4 Adventuredome 19 November
Level 5 California Nights 26 November
Level 6 LAPocalypse 26 November
Level 7 Miami 3 December
Level 8 London 3 December
Level 9 Mardi Gras 13 December
Level 10 USAF Boneyard 13 December
Level 11 The Kingdom 17 December
Level 12 Atlanta 17 December
Level 13 The Welt 24 December
Level 14 Ohio Crash Site 24 December
Singapore 1 Singapore Champions Part 1 31 December
Singapore 2 Singapore Champions Part 2 31 December
Level 15 Allianz Riviera 7 January
Level 16 Biosphere 7 January

