Sports bodies in letter to call on government to get grassroots sport and fans back 'as soon as possible'

Swimming pools are closed in tier four areas

More than 50 leading British sports bodies have called on the government to allow grassroots sport to return in the higher tiers of coronavirus restrictions "as soon as possible".

The letter, signed by the Football Association, the Rugby Football Union, England and Wales Cricket Board and the Lawn Tennis Association, among others, urges the government to put physical activity at the heart of the nation's recovery from Covid-19 in 2021.

The message also praises the government for its support in getting elite and community sport back being played and describes efforts to increase sporting participation as "vital".

"We all share an absolute focus for sport and physical activity to be at the heart of our nation's post-Covid renewal in 2021 and beyond, helping everyone to get fitter and healthier," it adds.

The statement, described as a "New Year's resolution", is part of a campaign entitled #SaveOurSports which launched in September with the aim of protecting community sport during the pandemic.

The organisations also highlight their plans for the return of fans to full stadia in order to help create "the income needed to reinvest" into grassroot facilities.

Sheffield United fans are yet to see their side play at Bramall Lane this season

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, a maximum of 4,000 fans are allowed at outdoor events in tier one and up to 2,000 supporters can attend in tier-two areas but none in tiers three and four.

In tier four, indoor gyms and sports facilities must close, while indoor group activities are not allowed in tier three.

The UK recorded another 53,135 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest recorded daily total.

The bodies added that "there is a golden opportunity for sport and physical activity to build back better".

"Our specific aim is to see activity and levels of participation return to their pre-Covid levels by 2022," the letter said.