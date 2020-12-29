Coronavirus: 18 positives in latest Premier League Covid-19 testing

A total of 1,479 players and club staff members were tested between December 21-27; Everton vs Manchester City called off after Covid-19 outbreak at City; Arsenal defender Gabriel to miss Brighton match after testing positive

Tuesday 29 December 2020 12:44, UK

Premier LEague 3:23
The Premier League insists its 'medical protocols are robust', Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson reports.

The Premier League has confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing - the highest figure of the season so far.

A total of 1,479 players and club staff members were tested between December 21-27; the 18 people who have tested positive are self-isolating.

Everton requested "full disclosure" of information from the Premier League after their match against Manchester City on Monday night was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the City squad.

It is the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.

Premier League: Medical protocols remain robust

The Premier League board took medical advice into consideration when making the decision to postpone City's game against Everton.

Trending

Decisions to rearrange games are only in "exceptional" circumstances and judged on "case-by-case basis", said the Premier League, which maintains its medical protocols are robust.

Guidance issued to clubs in the Premier League Handbook 2020/21 is that "permission will not be granted to postpone a League match where the applicant club has 14 or more players listed on its squad list available". The final decision is always made by the Premier League Board.

Also See:

PL ball and mask 0:59
Danny Mills believes the Premier League should offer explanations as to why games are postponed

Several games in the EFL over the festive period have also been postponed due to outbreaks.

On Christmas Day, Manchester City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for coronavirus, along with two members of club staff. The club have now closed their first-team training ground.

Arsenal's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel is among those who have tested positive and will now isolate in line with Government protocols.

Previous Premier League test results

  • Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
  • Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
  • Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
  • Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
  • Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
  • Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
  • Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
  • Round 17: 21-27 Dec - 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.
Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Latest Offers