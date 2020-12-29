Coronavirus: 18 positives in latest Premier League Covid-19 testing

The Premier League has confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing - the highest figure of the season so far.

A total of 1,479 players and club staff members were tested between December 21-27; the 18 people who have tested positive are self-isolating.

Everton requested "full disclosure" of information from the Premier League after their match against Manchester City on Monday night was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the City squad.

It is the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.

Premier League: Medical protocols remain robust

The Premier League board took medical advice into consideration when making the decision to postpone City's game against Everton.

Decisions to rearrange games are only in "exceptional" circumstances and judged on "case-by-case basis", said the Premier League, which maintains its medical protocols are robust.

Guidance issued to clubs in the Premier League Handbook 2020/21 is that "permission will not be granted to postpone a League match where the applicant club has 14 or more players listed on its squad list available". The final decision is always made by the Premier League Board.

Several games in the EFL over the festive period have also been postponed due to outbreaks.

On Christmas Day, Manchester City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for coronavirus, along with two members of club staff. The club have now closed their first-team training ground.

Arsenal's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel is among those who have tested positive and will now isolate in line with Government protocols.

Previous Premier League test results