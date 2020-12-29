Coronavirus: 18 positives in latest Premier League Covid-19 testing

The Premier League has confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing - the highest figure of the season so far.
A total of 1,479 players and club staff members were tested between December 21-27; the 18 people who have tested positive are self-isolating.
Everton requested "full disclosure" of information from the Premier League after their match against Manchester City on Monday night was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the City squad.
It is the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.
- Everton want 'full disclosure' from PL over City postponement
- EFL confident over fixture schedule after postponements
Premier League: Medical protocols remain robust
The Premier League board took medical advice into consideration when making the decision to postpone City's game against Everton.
Trending
- Diego Costa terminates Atletico deal
- Angry Anderson: If that's darts, then I'm off
- PL's Covid-19 cases at season-high as 18 test positive
- PL defends 'robust' protocols after Everton-City postponement
- Jose: Bale out for next few weeks
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, results, schedule
- PSG confirm Tuchel exit, Pochettino in line
- Rows over Sheffield Weds transfer plans led to Pulis sacking
- Why are Tottenham so negative?
- Allardyce: I need to work out why Bielsa's so crazy
Decisions to rearrange games are only in "exceptional" circumstances and judged on "case-by-case basis", said the Premier League, which maintains its medical protocols are robust.
Guidance issued to clubs in the Premier League Handbook 2020/21 is that "permission will not be granted to postpone a League match where the applicant club has 14 or more players listed on its squad list available". The final decision is always made by the Premier League Board.
Several games in the EFL over the festive period have also been postponed due to outbreaks.
On Christmas Day, Manchester City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for coronavirus, along with two members of club staff. The club have now closed their first-team training ground.
Arsenal's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel is among those who have tested positive and will now isolate in line with Government protocols.
Previous Premier League test results
- Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
- Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
- Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
- Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
- Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
- Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
- Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
- Round 17: 21-27 Dec - 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.