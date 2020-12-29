Sam Allardyce wants football circuit break to combat rising Covid-19 positive cases

Sam Allardyce has revealed West Brom had a positive coronavirus test this week and has called for a break in football action to combat rising cases in the game.

The Premier League announced its highest number of positive cases on Tuesday since it began weekly testing in May, with 18 out of 1,479 tests coming back positive.

Manchester City's game at Everton on Monday was postponed four hours before kick-off due to an outbreak at City, while Fulham's game at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt due to positive cases in the Cottagers' squad.

The English Football League (EFL) has also been severely hit by fixture postponements due to coronavirus outbreaks at clubs.

It is understood there are no plans for the Premier League to pause the current season, but Allardyce, speaking after West Brom's 5-0 home loss to Leeds United, said: "Everyone's safety is more important than anything else.

"When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus [so] we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break.

"I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch Covid. I'm very concerned for myself and football in general. If that's what needs to be done we need to do it.

"We had one positive this week and it seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try."

Dyche: Club protocols are very strict

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is confident his players are working within "very strict" protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus when they are with the club but that they still have to "live their lives" away from football.

"We've got protocols in place and everyone has tried to align with the protocols," said Dyche. "But that doesn't stop everything - you've still got to put your hand on a keypad or whatever when you get petrol.

"Players have still got to live their lives, they've still got to operate in a way that is within the rules and the guidelines; the ones we have within the camp are very strict but the players have lives.

"They have families and we are told that it (the virus) is everywhere so we can only stay within the guidelines, I just hope it stays outside of football as best it can. If the numbers keep rising we'll have to deal with that accordingly."

Sheffield United confirm 'number of positive tests'

Sheffield United confirmed they had recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after their latest round of testing.

Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed ahead of their 1-0 defeat at Burnley that the club had seen "a couple" of players and "four or five backroom staff" test positive.

Wilder's starting line-up was unaffected, with just one change from the previous match, Oliver Burke dropping to the bench, but he was only able to name seven of a possible nine substitutes.

Wilder said neither he nor the club had looked to have the game delayed.

"It's not an ideal situation but I don't think we're a club of one. It (the virus) is picking up and it's running high at football clubs," he said.

"We just notified the relevant authorities that we've had a situation at the football club. But I want to play football. That's how it is, we're not looking to get anything canned. We did the right thing as far as our responsibility to the Premier League and notified them regarding the players that are ill."

The Premier League believes its protocols remain 'robust' after taking medical advice when making the decision to postpone Manchester City's game against Everton.

Everton asked for "full disclosure" of information from the Premier League after the match was postponed so close to kick-off.

On Christmas Day, City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive, along with two members of club staff. After further positives were received on Monday, the club sought for the game to be postponed and they closed their first-team training ground, which is undergoing a deep clean.

It was the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.

Decisions to rearrange games are only in "exceptional" circumstances and judged on "case-by-case basis", said the Premier League.