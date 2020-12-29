Ralph Hasenhuttl to miss Southampton vs West Ham after positive Covid-19 test in household

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not attend Southampton's game against West Ham on Tuesday night after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

Southampton confirmed the news that their manager will not be in the dugout for the game at St Mary's Stadium and will be self-isolating while the situation is assessed.

Hassenhuttl will manage the game from home and will remain in contact with his team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link.

Southampton can move back into the top four with a win against West Ham, who are a place and three points behind them in 10th. Both clubs have failed to win their past three league games.

The Premier League has confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing - the highest figure of the season so far.

A total of 1,479 players and club staff members were tested between December 21-27; the 18 people who have tested positive are self-isolating.

Everton requested "full disclosure" of information from the Premier League after their match against Manchester City on Monday night was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the City squad.

It was the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.

Sheffield United confirm 'number of positive tests'

Sheffield United confirmed they had recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing.

Due to medical confidentiality, the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected.

The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.

A club statement said: "Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."