Everton vs Manchester City Premier League match called off after Covid-19 outbreak at City

Manchester City's Premier League game at Everton tonight has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among the City squad.

It is the second Premier League game this season to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak, after Aston Villa vs Newcastle earlier this month.

Several games in the EFL over the festive period have also been postponed due to outbreaks.

On Christmas Day, Manchester City announced that Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker had tested positive for coronavirus, along with two members of club staff. The club have now closed their first-team training ground.

A Manchester City statement read: "After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.

"Everyone at the club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 in their Boxing Day fixture. They are next due in action away at Chelsea on Sunday, before playing Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday January 6.

Victory for Everton at Goodison Park would have taken them level on points at the top of the Premier League table with city rivals Liverpool. Manchester City could have moved into the top four with a win.

A Premier League statement released on Monday afternoon read: "Manchester City lodged a request with the Premier League today to rearrange the game following an increase in positive Covid-19 test results received by the club this morning, on top of the cases reported on Christmas Day.

"This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed.

"The Board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow.

"The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.

"The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them.

"The League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Everton in due course."