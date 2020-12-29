West Brom 0-5 Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa's side run riot at The Hawthorns

Leeds ran riot at The Hawthorns, thumping relegation-threatened West Brom 5-0 as they continued their climb up the Premier League table.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were sent on their way by a gift from Albion's Romain Sawyers (9), whose back pass beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, before goals from Ezgjan Alioski (31), Jack Harrison (36) and Rodrigo (40) sent the visitors into the break with a commanding lead.

Raphinha put the finishing touch on Leeds' night in the 72nd minute with an emphatic strike on what was a chastening night for West Brom and new boss Sam Allardyce, who is still looking for his first win in charge at The Hawthorns.

📉 West Brom’s 5-0 loss to Leeds is the biggest PL home defeat of Sam Allardyce’s managerial career in the competition pic.twitter.com/4ZydYccILy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 29, 2020

The victory sees Leeds, who claimed their biggest Premier League win for 17 years, move up to 11th in the table on 23 points, while West Brom stay 19th, five points adrift from safety.

What's next?

Next up for West Brom in the Premier League is the visit of Arsenal on Saturday January 2; kick off 8pm.

Leeds' next league assignment, also on Saturday, is a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Tottenham; kick-off 12.30pm.