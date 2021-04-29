World Cup of Pool: Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher to face Philippines in Milton Keynes
British all-female pairing of Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher have been drawn to face three-time champions Philippines at the World Cup of Pool; Great Britain A stars Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling to take on all-female pairing from Belarus
Britain's all-female duo of Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher have been drawn to face three-time champions Philippines at the World Cup of Pool, which begins on Sunday, May 9 in Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.
Women's World 9-ball champion Kelly Fisher and Hall of Famer Allison Fisher will team-up for Great Britain B against the Philippines, who will be led by Roberto Gomez and Jeff De Luna.
Austria (Albin Ouschan and Mario He) will begin their defence against Slovakia as they aim to become the first pairing to win the trophy three times.
Hosts Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling) will face the all-female pairing of Margarita Fefilova and Yana Halliday for debutants Belarus.
The 16 seeded teams were automatically placed into the draw brackets, with 16 unseeded teams drawn at random. The draw is set for the whole tournament, with some mouth-watering potential second-round match-ups including USA (Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe) up against the Philippines.
Fan-favourites Japan (Naoyuki Oi and Masato Yoshioka) take on Croatia (Philipp Stojanovic and Roberto Bartol) on the opening day.
All first-round matches are races to 7, with three matches per session and two sessions per day.
Schedule
Sunday, May 9 (12:00-16:00)
R1: Japan vs. Croatia
R1: Czech Republic vs. Hungary
R1: Austria vs. Slovakia
Sunday, May 9 (17:30-21:30)
R1: Russia vs. Switzerland
R1: Greece vs. Serbia
R1: Canada vs. South Africa
Monday, May 10 (12:00-16:00)
R1: Netherlands vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
R1: Finland vs. Iceland
R1: Albania vs. Denmark
Monday, May 10 (17:30-21:30)
R1: Spain vs. Italy
R1: Germany vs. Lithuania
R1: USA vs. Australia
Tuesday, May 11 (12:00-16:00)
R1: Philippines vs. Great Britain B
R1: Poland vs. Kuwait
R1: Estonia vs. Belgium
Tuesday, May 11 (17:30-21:30)
R2: Austria/Slovakia vs. Czech Republic/Hungary
R2: Canada/South Africa vs. Greece/Serbia
R1: Great Britain A vs. Belarus
Wednesday, May 12 (12:00-16:00)
R2: Russia/Switzerland vs. Japan/Croatia
R2: Finland/Iceland vs. Netherlands/B&H
R2: Spain/Italy vs. Albania/Denmark
Wednesday, May 12 (17:30-21:30)
R2: Germany/Lithuania vs. Poland/Kuwait
R2: USA/Australia vs. Philippines/Great Britain B
R2: Estonia/Belgium vs. Great Britain A/Belarus
Thursday, May 13 (12:00-16:00)
Quarter-final 1
Quarter-final 2
Thursday, May 13 (17:30-21:30)
Quarter-final 3
Quarter-final 4
Friday, May 14 (12:00-16:00)
Semi-final 1
Semi-final 2
Friday, May 14 (17:30-21:30)
Final
