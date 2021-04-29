World Cup of Pool: Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher to face Philippines in Milton Keynes

Kelly Fisher will be joined by Allison Fisher as Great Britain B take on three-time champions Philippines at the World Cup of Pool

Britain's all-female duo of Kelly Fisher and Allison Fisher have been drawn to face three-time champions Philippines at the World Cup of Pool, which begins on Sunday, May 9 in Milton Keynes, live on Sky Sports.

Women's World 9-ball champion Kelly Fisher and Hall of Famer Allison Fisher will team-up for Great Britain B against the Philippines, who will be led by Roberto Gomez and Jeff De Luna.

Austria (Albin Ouschan and Mario He) will begin their defence against Slovakia as they aim to become the first pairing to win the trophy three times.

Hosts Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling) will face the all-female pairing of Margarita Fefilova and Yana Halliday for debutants Belarus.

Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling will team-up for Great Britain A

The 16 seeded teams were automatically placed into the draw brackets, with 16 unseeded teams drawn at random. The draw is set for the whole tournament, with some mouth-watering potential second-round match-ups including USA (Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe) up against the Philippines.

Fan-favourites Japan (Naoyuki Oi and Masato Yoshioka) take on Croatia (Philipp Stojanovic and Roberto Bartol) on the opening day.

All first-round matches are races to 7, with three matches per session and two sessions per day.

Skyler Woodward (left) and Billy Thorpe could face Philippines in a second-round blockbuster (JP Parmentier / Matchroom Multi Sport)

Schedule

Sunday, May 9 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Japan vs. Croatia

R1: Czech Republic vs. Hungary

R1: Austria vs. Slovakia

Sunday, May 9 (17:30-21:30)

R1: Russia vs. Switzerland

R1: Greece vs. Serbia

R1: Canada vs. South Africa

Monday, May 10 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Netherlands vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

R1: Finland vs. Iceland

R1: Albania vs. Denmark

Monday, May 10 (17:30-21:30)

R1: Spain vs. Italy

R1: Germany vs. Lithuania

R1: USA vs. Australia

Tuesday, May 11 (12:00-16:00)

R1: Philippines vs. Great Britain B

R1: Poland vs. Kuwait

R1: Estonia vs. Belgium

Tuesday, May 11 (17:30-21:30)

R2: Austria/Slovakia vs. Czech Republic/Hungary

R2: Canada/South Africa vs. Greece/Serbia

R1: Great Britain A vs. Belarus

Wednesday, May 12 (12:00-16:00)

R2: Russia/Switzerland vs. Japan/Croatia

R2: Finland/Iceland vs. Netherlands/B&H

R2: Spain/Italy vs. Albania/Denmark

Wednesday, May 12 (17:30-21:30)

R2: Germany/Lithuania vs. Poland/Kuwait

R2: USA/Australia vs. Philippines/Great Britain B

R2: Estonia/Belgium vs. Great Britain A/Belarus

Thursday, May 13 (12:00-16:00)

Quarter-final 1

Quarter-final 2

Thursday, May 13 (17:30-21:30)

Quarter-final 3

Quarter-final 4

Friday, May 14 (12:00-16:00)

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

Friday, May 14 (17:30-21:30)

Final

