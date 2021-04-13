World Cup of Pool 2021: Philippines aiming to land record fourth title

Jeff De Luna will be hoping to land a fourth title for the Philippines at this year's World Cup of Pool (Picture courtesy of JP Parmentier / Matchroom Multi Sport)

The Philippines will be aiming to land a record fourth title at this year's World Cup of Pool, which is being held at Stadium MK from May 9-14, live on Sky Sports.

Philippines are three-time World Cup winners and joining forces this year are the duo of Jeff De Luna and former World Championship runner-up Roberto Gomez.

Russia will be represented by reigning World Champion Fedor Gorst and 23-year-old Sergey Lutsker, who was a silver medallist at the Junior European 10-Ball Championship in 2015.

Gorst was part of the successful European team when he made his Mosconi Cup debut last December and is hoping to help lead Russia to their first ever World Cup title this May.

Greece will be represented for a third time by the pairing of Nick Malai and Alexander Kazakis, runner-up at the last World Pool Masters.

The Italian duo of Daniele Corrieri and former Mosconi Cup star Fabio Petroni will also return, while Switzerland will be represented by Ronald Regli and Dimitri Djungo.

World Champion Fedor Gorst will lead the Russian charge at this year's event

Team Austria (Albin Ouschan and Mario He) will defend their title in Milton Keynes, but competition will be tough with some of the biggest names in pool already confirmed.

They include the Netherlands (Niels Feijen and Marc Bijsterbosch), Japan (Naoyuki Oi and Masato Yoshioka) and Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling).

Also confirmed are teams from Finland (Petri Makkonen and Casper Matikainen), Poland (Mieszko Fortunski and Wojciech Szewczyk) and Spain (David Alcaide and Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz).

As host nation, Great Britain has two teams in the World Cup with Mosconi Cup winners Jayson Shaw and Joshua Filler teaming up to complete the side of Great Britain A while the combination of Women's World 9-Ball Champion Kelly Fisher and BCA Hall of Famer Allison Fisher makes Great Britain B one of the most anticipated teams of the event.

The World Cup of Pool features 32 two-player teams and is played to a straight-knockout format, with a total prize fund of $250,000.

For those on the move, we will have the Snooker & Pool season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.