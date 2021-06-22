Sky and Adobe launch 'The Edit' student challenge to improve digital literacy and champion equality and diversity

Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson is an ambassador for The Edit programme

Sky and Adobe have launched 'The Edit' student challenge in partnership with Kick It Out to improve digital literacy and champion equality and diversity among young people across the country.

The Edit is a digital programme aimed at schools in low-income areas designed to improve the digital literacy of young people and inspire the next generation of British media talent by breaking down historical industry barriers to entry.

Students will also be encouraged to #TakeAStand against discrimination with the winning entries being broadcast on Sky Sports or Sky News.

Students taking part learn about the different roles involved in the whole news production process, receiving tips and tricks from Sky Sports and Sky News experts.

Year one of The Edit reached over 40,000 students from 646 schools, with 45 per cent of schools in deprived areas, 14 per cent were in areas with the highest deprivation levels.

This education partnership with Kick it Out is part of the £3m investment package committed to the charity last December, with Sky Sports becoming its key broadcast media partner in the drive for inclusion in football and the battle against discrimination.

Studens will shoot, produce and edit a short news report about someone they feel has made the world a more equal place

Using Adobe's creative tools and Sky's content, young people will shoot, produce and edit a short news report about someone they feel has made the world a more equal place. Whether it's Rosa Parks, Christine Jorgensen, Marcus Rashford or Harvey Milk, students will be challenged to explain how they are inspired by their heroes' actions.

Tony Burnett, Kick It Out CEO, said: "It's great to be able to continue our partnership with Sky, by giving thousands of young people the opportunity to learn new skills, whilst also championing equality and diversity. Access to experience within the media industry should be accessible to all, despite their background, and The Edit is helping to give young people that much needed opportunity."

It also forms part of Sky's broader commitments to help tackle racial injustice. Sky is investing £10m per year across its markets through to 2023 to support anti-racism and improve diversity and inclusion.

In January 2021, Sky set ambitious targets to increase ethnic diversity and representation across its UK workforce. By 2025, Sky is aiming for 20 per cent of their employees in the UK & Ireland to be from Black, Asian, or ethnically diverse backgrounds with at least a quarter of these being Black. This target also applies to Sky's leadership team.