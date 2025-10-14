Stars of sumo head to London's Royal Albert Hall with focus on yokozuna Hoshoryu Tomokatsu and Onosato Daiki

They're getting through 70 kilograms of rice a day and the wholesaler has run out of noodles. Yes, Sumo returns to London on Wednesday.

It's just the second time a Grand Tournament has been held outside of Japan - and this is a sport that has records going back over 1,500 years.

It's 34 years since the Royal Albert Hall hosted the only previous such event on foreign soil. And the appetite for tickets meant all five days sold out immediately.

Much of the focus is on the two grand champions or yokozuna, the 74th and 75th men to attain the rank.

They're the Mongolian Hoshoryu Tomokatsu, plus Japan's Onosato Daiki - who this year became the quickest wrestler to achieve the rank in the modern era.

Image: Ōnosato became sumo's 75th yokozuna in May of this year

"I'm happy that Sumo is back after so many years," Onosato said. "I hope I can show the UK fans how fantastic Sumo is."

"Being a yokozuna has a lot of responsibility," Hoshoryu told Sky Sports. "We have to show everyone an example of what a yokozuna is - and that's very difficult.

"My uncle was a yokozuna - and I'm happy to follow in his footsteps. But I came here to London as a yokozuna which he didn't, so I'm even happier!"

What is a yokozuna? Yokozuna is the highest rank in sumo, with its name meaning ‘horizontal rope’ and refers to the rope worn around a competitor’s waist as they enter the ring.

The two are already great rivals.

At the recent Aki Basho - the most prestigious tournament on the sumo calendar - the pair finished with identical records after 15 days of bouts.

It all came down to a final play-off between the two yokozuna - the first time that had happened in 16 years. It was Onosato who came out on top on that occasion.

Image: Hoshoryu lifts the trophy after winning the Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament earlier this year

Hoshoryu says he is a big fan of basketball and football. He follows Chelsea, although his favourite players are going back a bit: "Didier Drogba and Petr Cech. He's the 'keeper. I like this guy!"

Early starts and a hearty stew: The life of a rikishi

The wrestlers - or rikishi - have a rigorous training regime. They live in communal blocks called stables and practice starts early. Perhaps surprisingly, everyone skips breakfast. After training and practice - and for the younger rikishi, chores - the wrestlers all eat together.

The staple of their diet is chankonabe, a hearty stew packed with meat and vegetables. And the feeding of the 40 rikishi who have come over for the five-day tournament is a challenge in itself.

Donagh Collins, the CEO of co-organisers Askonas Holt, said: "We are going through 70 kilos of rice a day. Somebody told me that the wholesaler for the noodles has run out of noodles! We're really pushing the system here!"

The ring - or dohyo - is just 4.55 metres in diameter and quite small when two giant wrestlers leap at each other.

The aim of the fights is to either get your opponent onto the floor - or, more spectacularly, shove or hurl them out of the dohyo, so spectators in the ringside seats may be getting extremely up-close to the wrestlers.

Image: Hoshoryu says he is a fan of Premier League football club Chelsea

The last time the tournament was in Britain, the massive Konishki, known as the Dump Truck, took centre stage.

The giant Hawaiian was the heaviest-ever rikishi coming in at 287kgs - or 45 stone. That's a lot of wrestler to dodge if he comes falling out of the ring towards you!

The Royal Albert Hall may be firstly a concert venue, but it has hosted the likes of John McEnroe, Lennox Lewis and even Muhammad Ali.

And for the next five days, the cream of the world of sumo will be thrilling the crowds - provided a new noodle supplier is found.